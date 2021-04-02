Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

