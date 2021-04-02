home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

home24 stock opened at €18.72 ($22.02) on Thursday. home24 has a twelve month low of €2.65 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($31.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.77 million and a P/E ratio of -26.33.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

