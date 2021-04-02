Holo Achieves Market Cap of $3.42 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 154% against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $3.42 billion and $988.26 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 887.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00662458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

