Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

