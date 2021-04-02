Hive Tops 1-Day Volume of $97.41 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $338.38 million and approximately $97.41 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002847 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,527,059 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

