HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Purchases $77,490.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,490.00.

Shares of HireQuest stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 25,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $233.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of HireQuest as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.