Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.50

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 32801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on HENKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.