Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,357,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.7 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HEGIF stock remained flat at $$7.38 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

