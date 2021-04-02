Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $515.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

