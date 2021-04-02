Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Healthpeak Properties worth $117,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,614,000 after purchasing an additional 196,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

