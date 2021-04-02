Head-To-Head Survey: Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Oil & Gas and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 EQT 1 4 12 0 2.65

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $3.47, indicating a potential upside of 45.89%. EQT has a consensus price target of $17.82, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than EQT.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.16 -$18.58 million N/A N/A EQT $4.42 billion 1.20 -$1.22 billion $0.83 22.84

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats EQT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

