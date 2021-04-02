Head-To-Head Comparison: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) versus Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.25 $9.60 million $2.03 9.79 Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.66 $201.96 million $1.72 12.34

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.61%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 30.88%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31% Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33%

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, Columbiana, and Blue Ash Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

