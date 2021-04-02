Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.97

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.97 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,422,742 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

