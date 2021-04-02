Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

