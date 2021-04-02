HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $2.17 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $110.90 million and $22.61 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00003665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00283053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00756499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010216 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

