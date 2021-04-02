Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.75% of Hanesbrands worth $89,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,854,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 796,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

