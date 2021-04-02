Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 61,399 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,399 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 629,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 21,873 shares of company stock worth $321,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

