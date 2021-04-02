Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $134.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.28 and a 52-week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

