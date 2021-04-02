Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NVTA stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

