Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,207 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 504,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,062,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,550,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

