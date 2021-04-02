Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

