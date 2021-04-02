Gresham House’s (GHE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 792 ($10.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £254.17 million and a P/E ratio of 440.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 813.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 777.33. Gresham House has a 1-year low of GBX 519.50 ($6.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total value of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.