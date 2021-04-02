Greenridge Global Upgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Hold

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Greenridge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

