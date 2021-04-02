Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,566,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 38,630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 892.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 14,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.15.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
