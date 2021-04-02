Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,566,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 38,630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 892.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 14,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.15.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

