Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,529 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1,410.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 368,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343,793 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

