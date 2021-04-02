Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $113.00

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.00, but opened at $119.38. Gravity shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $854.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gravity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gravity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.