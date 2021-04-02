Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $113.00

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.00, but opened at $119.38. Gravity shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $854.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99.

Get Gravity alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gravity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gravity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.