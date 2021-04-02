Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Granite Construction traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 2324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

