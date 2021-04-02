Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $29,900.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,565.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub bought 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $4,230.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.08 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,218,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

