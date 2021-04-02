Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ (GOL) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $5.90 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOL. Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.36.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 479,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,386 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

