GoChain (GO) Trading 40.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. GoChain has a market capitalization of $83.33 million and $5.57 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00185594 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,127,200,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,073,450,082 tokens. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

