GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Hits $493,559.72

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, GoByte has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $493,559.72 and $844.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011923 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

