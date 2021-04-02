Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.27. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 9,499 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

