Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $207.97 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

