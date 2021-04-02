Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 107,630 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL opened at $18.59 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.