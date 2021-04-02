Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,111.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

