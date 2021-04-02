Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

