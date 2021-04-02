Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 31.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,719 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NTRA opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

