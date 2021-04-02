Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 912,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 27,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,231. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

