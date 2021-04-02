Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 912,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 27,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,231. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.
