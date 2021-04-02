Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

