Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.94.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$22.19 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 165.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.