Geoffrey Lawson Scott Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 2,000,000 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,455,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,006,919.

GVC stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. Glacier Media Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

