GeoDB Hits Market Cap of $42.92 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $218,634.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00050916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,372.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00653879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028192 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,538,747 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.