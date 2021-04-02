General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 973,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of General Mills worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,448,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

