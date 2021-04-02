Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

