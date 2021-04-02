Galatasaray Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.30 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.67 or 0.00016309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $33.93 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00066912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.00303734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00759472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00090103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

