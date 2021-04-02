FY2022 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HONE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.75 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $778.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

