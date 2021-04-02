FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.90).

Get Prothena alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

PRTA stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $989.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prothena by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.