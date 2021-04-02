FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of HLAN opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $190.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $95.50.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

