FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

Shares of DOL opened at C$57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$37.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

