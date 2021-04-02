FY2021 EPS Estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.01) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.72). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $11.60 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,237 shares of company stock valued at $152,688.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

